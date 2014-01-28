Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Fractals Modified - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 44703
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
This indicator is a small modification of classical Fractals Indicator.
You can choose the number or left/right bars to have a new top or bottom as well a shift parameter.
In the following chart you can see the indicator with parameter values:
- leftbars=10;
- rightbars=10;
- shift=0.
The parameter leftbars/rightbars indicates the necessary number of bars to the left/right to have either a bottom or a top. Instead, the last parameter, shift, can be choosed to be 0 to have a good visualization of the top/bottom levels.
However, in order to use this indicator it should be convinient to choose it as maximum between leftbars and rightbars. It is in this moment when the top/bottom is created.
In the following chart you can see the same as before with parameters:
- leftbars=10;
- rightbars=10;
- shift=10.
Remarks:
I attached a new version of FractalsMod indicator. This new version only admits two external variables leftbars/rightbars. You can show here a chart with this indicator with parameter values:
- leftbars=10;
- rightbars=10;
Note that the indicator is not defined for bars 0,...,rightbars. Therefore, in order to use this indicator in an EA you have to define either
double FractalsUp = iCustom(NULL,0,"FractalsModv2",leftbars,rightbars,0,rightbars+1);
or
double FractalsDown = iCustom(NULL,0,"FractalsModv2",leftbars,rightbars,1,rightbars+1);
popup tip: any bar's local time, with help of a verticle line.Awesome Bar Counter
This is a indicator to see if you can find a trend by drawing a graph with bars counted.
GBPJPY 5M Only. Good luck.Artificial Intellegence optimized by Pramod Baviskar
Artificial Intellegence (by Reshetov) original code is optimized with higher returns and accuracy for positional traders.