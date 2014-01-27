CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

popup tip: any bar's local time - script for MetaTrader 4

joshatt
Views:
15619
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

With warm help of WHRoeder, I finally finished this, many people wanted it for years. ----Manually draw a verticle line, this script will draw a text tip of the bar's LOCAL time. Move verticle line around, tip will change accordingly. Very simple code, no dll things.

NULL

Recommendations:

  • If anything goes wrong, check if there's 1 and only 1 verticle line in chart.
  • Regarding timezone, you have to google and find out your broker's GMT time zone..... put it in extern ini....
  • And remember a script will end if you close MT4 or switch chart's timeframe. Must re-attach.
  • Any suggestion is appreciated... better name...bug...better code, I'll try, no garrenty.
Awesome Bar Counter Awesome Bar Counter

This is a indicator to see if you can find a trend by drawing a graph with bars counted.

ZigZag Indicator with Extra Features ZigZag Indicator with Extra Features

Taking a Closer Look at the Workings of the ZigZag Indicator.

Fractals Modified Fractals Modified

This indicator is a small modification of classical Fractals Indicator. You can choose the number or left/right bars to have a new top or bottom as well a shift parameter.

Mad Trader Mad Trader

GBPJPY 5M Only. Good luck.