Indicators

Awesome Bar Counter - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Louis Stoltz
Views:
28562
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Author:

Louis Christian Stoltz

This indicator uses Awesome Oscillator to count the bars on each trend change and display it graphically. This is to see if you can find a trend change with the bars counted of each awesome color change.


