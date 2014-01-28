CodeBaseSections
Experts

Mad Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4

Trevor Schuil
Views:
35590
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Extreme Set File - Initial 1K, Profit 2M, 50% Max Draw down

High Set File - Initial 1k, Profit 55K, 30% Max Draw down

Medium Set File - Initial 1K, Profit 23K, 30% Max Draw down

Low Set File - Initial 1K, Profit 14K, 20% Max Draw down

Extreme Set File - Initial 200USD, Profit 457K, 50% Max Draw down

Extreme Set File - Initial 50USD, Profit 115K, 50% Max Draw down

Fractals Modified Fractals Modified

This indicator is a small modification of classical Fractals Indicator. You can choose the number or left/right bars to have a new top or bottom as well a shift parameter.

popup tip: any bar's local time popup tip: any bar's local time

popup tip: any bar's local time, with help of a verticle line.

Artificial Intellegence optimized by Pramod Baviskar Artificial Intellegence optimized by Pramod Baviskar

Artificial Intellegence (by Reshetov) original code is optimized with higher returns and accuracy for positional traders.

Temporary Fair Value Temporary Fair Value

Where is the herd of Bulls and Bears within the candle? A candle does not show where most of the activity has been during the candle's timeframe. TFV does. TFV shows with 1 simple dot where the battle has taken place in the candle, where the trenches are