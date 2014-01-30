Join our fan page
Temporary Fair Value - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 30637
Where is the herd of Bulls and Bears within the candle? A candle does
not show where most of the activity has been during the candle's
timeframe. TFV does.
TFV shows with 1 dot where the trenches are. TFV shows
the core of each candle: the Fair Price.
Parameters are:
- Exponential – if set to 1, every tick weighs equal, if set to 2 (or higher), the most recent tick weighs double (or more), to emphasize the most recent price positions.
- WingDing – the dot.
Useability
- It can be used by robots that act OnTick, to avoid unwanted actions on a single and non-signifcant spike.
- Indicator for Temporary Fair Value.
- Straight or near straight TFV-lines reveal support and resistance lines.
- More reliable indicator for a swing high or swing low.
