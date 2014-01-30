Where is the herd of Bulls and Bears within the candle? A candle does not show where most of the activity has been during the candle's timeframe. TFV does.



TFV shows with 1 dot where the trenches are. TFV shows the core of each candle: the Fair Price.



Parameters are:

Exponential – if set to 1, every tick weighs equal, if set to 2 (or higher), the most recent tick weighs double (or more), to emphasize the most recent price positions.

WingDing – the dot.



Useability

It can be used by robots that act OnTick, to avoid unwanted actions on a single and non-signifcant spike.

Indicator for Temporary Fair Value. Straight or near straight TFV-lines reveal support and resistance lines. More reliable indicator for a swing high or swing low.



