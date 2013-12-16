It uses 3 fast MAs to determine entries and exits as well in an event of a crossover.

Example of working with OBJ_LABEL graphic object.

Triggerlines ported from NinjaTrader to be used with existing strategy and to help identify key buying and selling areas.

Alerts on New Bar. Alert options - 1: Popup Alert, 2: Sound, 3: Email, 4: Push Notification for iOS and Android.