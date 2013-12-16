Watch how to download trading robots for free
Weekly Open Horizontal Line + Horizontal Target Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 34825
-
Indicators:
- Weekly Open + Targets
- Weekly Open (no Targets)
These two indicators are modifications of the HI_Low Indicator.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MTF_HI_LOW_v1.mq4 |
//| Copyright © 2006, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Weekly Open + Targets: Modifications by File45 - http://codebase.mql4.com/en/author/file45
Weekly Open + Targets:
- A Weekly Open Horizontal Line
- A Target Line above the Weekly Open Line (Long Target)
- A Target Line below the Weekly Open Line (Short Target)
- If a Target Line is not required it can be hidden by setting the color to None (from the Inputs Tab not the Colors Tab).
- If both Target Lines are not required use Weekly Open Indicator which has no Target Lines.
SP500 - H4
The Target Lines provide a useful means to eyeball the historic weekly range of an instrument or symbol. The Target Lines below are set at 200 points (20 pips).
Parameters
- CountDays - 110;
- Weekly_Open - LightSlateGray;
- TP_Long_Target - Green;
- TP_Short_Target - Red;
- TP_Target - 500;
- Line_Style - 0;
- Line_Width - 2;
