Market crash alert when you sleep - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 37818
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Indicator that shows you market push and future 80% of next big trend .....trendy markets begins with high tick and movment...for time 5 setup ....in hard movement will inform you this when you want sleep.Note :for timeframe 5 min inter your instrument setup number in indicator properties:
green= high current candle - low previuos candle
red = low current candle - high of previuos candle
You must work with it min 1 week that can find its magic and secrets where applicable.
When you see high tick Bar(above normal bars..... show next trend 80% in same side....if it gives buy side but market break this mean market breaks....dont forget SL on low too....in eurusd 50-50 SLTP is good.
Enjoy and be patient min 1 week with this indicator!!!
