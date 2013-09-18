CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Positive Volume Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Alexander Kocian
Views:
60516
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
PVI.mq4 (2.91 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

This indicator, recognizing trends in an early stage, can be used to get ready for a break-out scenario.

The indicator depicts the Positive Volume Index (PVI), smoothed by the factor MA_PERIOD (default=2). For comparison purpose, the EMA with period ME_PERIOD (default=10) is also added to the indicator window.

Notice:

The code is at it is. The author does not carry liability for any errors or mistakes in the program.

Image:

Positive Volume Index

Market crash alert when you sleep Market crash alert when you sleep

Indicator that shows you market push and future 80% of next big trend.

Rogue tick detector Rogue tick detector

Detects fake, old, stale, or other erroneous ticks that come to the MT4 platform. These rogue ticks can sometimes cause a take profit, stop loss, trigger orders and/or any price-related action to occur when the price is actually no longer actionable.

PZ Pivot Points PZ Pivot Points

Yet another pivot points indicator, light and customisable.

Сlose positions by result, time passed or at specific time Сlose positions by result, time passed or at specific time

This EA will watch your open positions and close the ones that meet the preset conditions.