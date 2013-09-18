Join our fan page
Positive Volume Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Description:
This indicator, recognizing trends in an early stage, can be used to get ready for a break-out scenario.
The indicator depicts the Positive Volume Index (PVI), smoothed by the factor MA_PERIOD (default=2). For comparison purpose, the EMA with period ME_PERIOD (default=10) is also added to the indicator window.
