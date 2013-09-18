CodeBaseSections
Simple Support and Registance Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Isotope FX
Isotope

This indicator shows simple Registance and Support lines.

Especially, it is effective in a range rate.

Caution! " 2 lines are limited only the current bar! "

When next bar will appear, it will be changed.

You can use any timeframe.

EURUSD 1H - before EURUSD 1H - after

Recommendations:

  • Especially, it is effective in a range rate.
  • To the last, please use as a standard.
