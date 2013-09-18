Join our fan page
Simple Support and Registance Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 36354
Author:
Isotope
This indicator shows simple Registance and Support lines.
Especially, it is effective in a range rate.
Caution! " 2 lines are limited only the current bar! "
When next bar will appear, it will be changed.
You can use any timeframe.
Recommendations:
- Especially, it is effective in a range rate.
- To the last, please use as a standard.
