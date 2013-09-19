Hi guys, all I have time for at moment is post these revisions I found. I understand this is a favorable ea with some issues and so I will continue with it later. Unfortunately I don't have any recommendations on this one so you guys will have to discover it all on your own. In fact I barely remember doing this ea.





Description:



EUR/USD 5min scapling or similar

Start with the settings in the set file provided and tweak to your liking.

They return a fair amount for the month of June 2013. I suggest you tweak the settings to your liking on the Strategy Tester before going live.



The only weakness in the EA is when there is a major trend change due to a news release (it handles typical high impact news releases fine).



There are about 20 versions I progressed from to get to this one, I was trying to get an Expert advisor that will turn over small profits steadily and every now and again rip out on trend. I ended up this this and I am not sure if I like it yet.

Test Results:





