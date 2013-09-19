Join our fan page
Fracture 7.4.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 58418
Hi guys, all I have time for at moment is post these revisions I found. I understand this is a favorable ea with some issues and so I will continue with it later. Unfortunately I don't have any recommendations on this one so you guys will have to discover it all on your own. In fact I barely remember doing this ea.
Description:
EUR/USD 5min scapling or similar
Start with the settings in the set file provided and tweak to your liking.
They return a fair amount for the month of June 2013. I suggest you tweak the settings to your liking on the Strategy Tester before going live.
The only weakness in the EA is when there is a major trend change due to a news release (it handles typical high impact news releases fine).
There are about 20 versions I progressed from to get to this one, I was trying to get an Expert advisor that will turn over small profits steadily and every now and again rip out on trend. I ended up this this and I am not sure if I like it yet.
Test Results:
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2013.06.02 21:00 - 2013.06.30 23:55 (2013.06.01 - 2013.07.01)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Bars in test
|6777
|Ticks modelled
|719666
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|100.00
|Total net profit
|356.25
|Gross profit
|648.94
|Gross loss
|-292.69
|Profit factor
|2.22
|Expected payoff
|1.40
|Absolute drawdown
|26.89
|Maximal drawdown
|74.03 (40.73%)
|Relative drawdown
|40.73% (74.03)
|Total trades
|254
|Short positions (won %)
|183 (73.77%)
|Long positions (won %)
|71 (83.10%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|194 (76.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|60 (23.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|22.26
|loss trade
|-19.60
|Average
|profit trade
|3.35
|loss trade
|-4.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|14 (11.26)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-26.23)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|76.74 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-26.23 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|1
System open positions after crossing hand drawn trendlines on chart.Key Level Indicator
The indicator draws true Key Level on chart based on DiNapoli Fibonacci levels gives point of intraction by buyers and sellers.
Support and Resistance levels using the psar logic.MoneyManagement visualizer
This is an indicator that uses horizontal lines for calculate lot size for next order. You can drag them up and down until you will get right numbers for your risk and money management that is based on your strategy scenarios.