Fracture 7.4.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Trevor Schuil
Views:
58418
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
Fracture-7_4_0.zip (39.84 KB)
Fracture-8_0_plus.zip (84.47 KB)
Fracture.zip (126.34 KB)
Hi guys, all I have time for at moment is post these revisions I found. I understand this is a favorable ea with some issues and so I will continue with it later. Unfortunately I don't have any recommendations on this one so you guys will have to discover it all on your own. In fact I barely remember doing this ea.


Description:

EUR/USD 5min scapling or similar

Start with the settings in the set file provided and tweak to your liking.

They return a fair amount for the month of June 2013. I suggest you tweak the settings to your liking on the Strategy Tester before going live.

The only weakness in the EA is when there is a major trend change due to a news release (it handles typical high impact news releases fine).

There are about 20 versions I progressed from to get to this one, I was trying to get an Expert advisor that will turn over small profits steadily and every now and again rip out on trend. I ended up this this and I am not sure if I like it yet.

Test Results:

Fracture Expert Advisor test results

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2013.06.02 21:00 - 2013.06.30 23:55 (2013.06.01 - 2013.07.01)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Bars in test6777Ticks modelled719666Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit100.00
Total net profit356.25Gross profit648.94Gross loss-292.69
Profit factor2.22Expected payoff1.40
Absolute drawdown26.89Maximal drawdown74.03 (40.73%)Relative drawdown40.73% (74.03)
Total trades254Short positions (won %)183 (73.77%)Long positions (won %)71 (83.10%)
Profit trades (% of total)194 (76.38%)Loss trades (% of total)60 (23.62%)
Largestprofit trade22.26loss trade-19.60
Averageprofit trade3.35loss trade-4.88
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)14 (11.26)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-26.23)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)76.74 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-26.23 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses1

