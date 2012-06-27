Watch how to download trading robots for free
EM_VOL - expert for MetaTrader 4
This Strategy use ADX and ATR for the volatity, when Adx is < 30 open 1 buy stop and 1 Sell stop in High+ATR (14) and Low-ATR(14) the money management is similar Sophia1.1
Strategy Tester Report
EM_VOL
EGlobal-PAMM (Build 427)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2012.02.08 00:00 - 2012.06.25 21:00
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|MMType=1; UseClose=false; UseAdd=true; LotExponent=1.2; slip=3; Lots=0.02; LotsDigits=2; TakeProfit=100; Stoploss=500; TrailStart=10; TrailStop=10; PipStep=100; MaxTrades=30; UseEquityStop=false; TotalEquityRisk=20; UseTrailingStop=true; UseTimeOut=false; MaxTradeOpenHours=2; MaximumRisk=0.001;
|Bars in test
|2452
|Ticks modelled
|927548
|Modelling quality
|90.14%
|Mismatched charts errors
|9
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|250.82
|Gross profit
|514.67
|Gross loss
|-263.86
|Profit factor
|1.95
|Expected payoff
|0.71
|Absolute drawdown
|297.54
|Maximal drawdown
|330.30 (3.29%)
|Relative drawdown
|3.29% (330.30)
|Total trades
|352
|Short positions (won %)
|202 (72.28%)
|Long positions (won %)
|150 (52.67%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|225 (63.92%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|127 (36.08%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|83.14
|loss trade
|-35.70
|Average
|profit trade
|2.29
|loss trade
|-2.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|19 (38.66)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|7 (-81.96)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|84.36 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-81.96 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|2
Bollinger MA Price
Bollinger Bands indicator with possibility to establish mode of moving average, applied price and deviation as a double value.TrendByAngle
Find the highest and lowest price in the specified period,then draw four 25~85-degree angle line for forecast price .
Drag SLTP
A brand-new EA to modify orders stop levelsConstant Range Detector
Detects and displays fixed value of Constant Range Candles - Range Bars and Renko Boxes. Place any position on chart.