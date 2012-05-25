Join our fan page
Open Positions Indi - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Indicators: 1. Open Position Points 2. Open Position Pips
These indicators are simplification modifications of the iexposure indicator.
- Both indicators are in all functions exact except one is by default set to return [p] = Pips and the other [p] = Points.
- Both indicators can display either Pips or Points depending on true/false status of [p_as_Points] option.
The MT4 terminal returns profit as a) Points or b) Term Currency or c) Deposited Currency. Points is consistent with MT4 Terminal, however, individual preference may favor Pips.
- The indicator must be placed in a secondary window such as a MACD or Stocastics window - note: the indicator will not display in the chart-primary window.
- If a second window is not in use attach Blank.mq4 as a secondary window. See above download files.
- Drag and drop indicator on secondary window. Display will appear only when a trade is opened.
- Increase/decrease width between columns: Use X_Distance_Multiplier option with small decimal increments - too large an increment, up or down, will result in indicator display shifting off-screen.
Example: [p]=Points:
- Profit-Loss [€]
- Lots - long[10.00 L] German Bund & short [-0.01 L] Dow-Industrial
- Points [p]
- Symbols [EuBundMar12...]
Example: [p]=Pips:
- Profit-Loss [£]
- Lots - all positions long [0.10 L]
- Pips [p]
- Symbols [EURUSD...]
Permanently change defaults options - examples provided .
Edit the below highlighted code to permanently change default options.
See here for examples - scroll towards end of SL+TP-CP Dist Indi - v2.
//**** START OF DEFAULT OPTIONS
- extern color Symbols = LightSlateGray;
- extern bool p_as_Points = true;
- extern color Pips_or_Points = DarkOrange;
- extern color Lots_Long = Lime;
- extern color Lots_Short = Red;
- extern string Currency_Symbol = "£";
- extern color Prof_Gain = Lime;
- extern color Prof_Loss = Red;
- ------------------------------------------
- extern int corner = 1; //0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right
- extern int Line1_Distance_Y = 1;
- extern double X_Distance_Multiplier = 1.5;
- extern int Font_Size = 8;
- extern string Font_Face = "Arial Bold";
//**** END OF DEFAULT OPTIONS
Credits:
Thanks to Daniel Kirstein for contributions: X_Distance_Multiplier and corner.
