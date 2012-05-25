Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bears Bulls Impuls - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31352
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
If the Green Line is crossing the Red Line bottom-up then someone could decided to go Long and vice versa
Image:
MAC-Fibo EA
EA based on MAC-Fibo trading strategyThe classic Turtle Trading Indicator
This is classic implementation of the Turtle Trading system, with clear entry/exits signals within the same trend and enter/exit alerts. It should be used together with my other indicator, The Turtle Trading Channel to get further entry signals if you h
RGT2 EA
Expert advisor based on Bollinger bands and Rsi. Modified trailing stop system.Open Positions Indi
Displays open position: Profit or Loss + Lots Long or Short + Pips or Points