CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Bears Bulls Impuls - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
Views:
31352
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

If the Green Line is crossing the Red Line bottom-up then someone could decided to go Long and vice versa

Image:

MAC-Fibo EA MAC-Fibo EA

EA based on MAC-Fibo trading strategy

The classic Turtle Trading Indicator The classic Turtle Trading Indicator

This is classic implementation of the Turtle Trading system, with clear entry/exits signals within the same trend and enter/exit alerts. It should be used together with my other indicator, The Turtle Trading Channel to get further entry signals if you h

RGT2 EA RGT2 EA

Expert advisor based on Bollinger bands and Rsi. Modified trailing stop system.

Open Positions Indi Open Positions Indi

Displays open position: Profit or Loss + Lots Long or Short + Pips or Points