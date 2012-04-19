Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Heiken Ashi Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 66186
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Heiken Ashi Oscillator shows the color of the Heiken Ashi Bars and measures inmediate and average change over time.
It is very simple, Heiken Ashi bars are of whatever color the oscillator displays and you can see candlesticks without any visual uncomfort.
The moving average can be used to measure the strength of reversals or find good entry points.
Recommendations:
- Blend it with your own trading strategy
Dependencies:
- Depends on Heiken Ashi (Attached)
MTF-StDev
Multi Time Frame Standard DeviationAutostop
Automatically sets a pre set take profit and stop loss for you.
MTF Zigzag with 3 level
3 TF Zigag Level with same settings.Emagic
EA based on macd signal and ema cross