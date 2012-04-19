The Heiken Ashi Oscillator shows the color of the Heiken Ashi Bars and measures inmediate and average change over time.

It is very simple, Heiken Ashi bars are of whatever color the oscillator displays and you can see candlesticks without any visual uncomfort.



The moving average can be used to measure the strength of reversals or find good entry points.





Recommendations:

Blend it with your own trading strategy

Dependencies: