CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MTF Zigzag with 3 level - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ngoc thach
Views:
62464
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

3 TF Zigag Level with same settings.

Heiken Ashi Oscillator Heiken Ashi Oscillator

Choosing between Heiken Ashi bars and candlesticks is a problem and measuring when the short term trend is losing strengh is another one. This indicator solves both.

MTF-StDev MTF-StDev

Multi Time Frame Standard Deviation

Emagic Emagic

EA based on macd signal and ema cross

MAC-Fibo indicator MAC-Fibo indicator

Indicator based on MACFibo trading strategy