Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Strategy Viewer - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16231
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is a script to view a CSV statements file in MetaTrader 4.
How to work:
- Select a system or strategy;
- Download the statements to CSV (right up corner);
- Copy this file to terminal_data_folder\experts\files;
- In MetaTrader 4 select a currency pair window;
- Drop the StrategyView script;
- Set the "statement.csv" filename (if neccessary);
- Set the correct hour offset (if neccessary);
- Press OK and you will see the orders in your chart.
Version history:
v.1.2 - 2013.07.03
- Fixed some issues with symbol suffix.
- Shows stop and limit pending orders.
v.1.1 - 2012.12.20
- Fixed: added ticket number to csv.
- Fixed: Missing orders if csv does not contain price field.
v1.0 - 2012.03.27
- First release.
SpreadLogger + Bid and Ask Logger
Do you want to know how the Spread on your Broker fluctuates? I developed 2 small indicators which will allow you to see hot the spread is performing real time and for the last few minutes or whichever you can thing your platform can hold.RampokScalp
The Martingale with Envelope indicator.
Main Points - Dottor Market
Three main pivot points : Daily - Weekly - Monthly.Ideal ZigZag
Very fast zigzag. No suspended peaks. No wrong peaks. Designed for use in EA. Optimized peaks retrieval