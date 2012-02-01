Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TwoPole SuperSmooth - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 23226
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Taken from "Cybernetics Analysis for Stock and Futures".
Gaussian MACD
MACD using gaussian filtrationSL+TP-CP DIST INDI - v2
Calculates pip difference between Current price and SL & TP price. Places Text labels at SL & TP lines: Order Type, Ticket number, SL & TP price, Pip calculation and Pip label.
TwoPole Butterworth filter
Butterworth filtration.COG on MACD
Center of Gravity Indicator plotted on MACD values in sub window.