COG on MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 32609
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance
Description:
This indicator follows on from the COG on Stochastic that was done previously and is available at http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/10548
The COG on MACD uses obviously the MACD values.
Attributions for the base COG code need to go to:
//| Original Code from NG3110@latchess.com
//| Linuxser 2007 for TSD http://www.forex-tsd.com/
The COG is fully optioned so that you can calculate and display it as you wish. If you want to see a video of it in use I have made one available at my site.
Enjoy. Cheers Brooky
