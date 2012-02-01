CodeBaseSections
COG on MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

marc weedbrook
Views:
32609
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Description:

This indicator follows on from the COG on Stochastic that was done previously and is available at http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/10548

The COG on MACD uses obviously the MACD values.

Attributions for the base COG code need to go to:

//| Original Code from NG3110@latchess.com
//| Linuxser 2007 for TSD http://www.forex-tsd.com/

The COG is fully optioned so that you can calculate and display it as you wish. If you want to see a video of it in use I have made one available at my site.

Enjoy. Cheers Brooky

