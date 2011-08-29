Join our fan page
DiNapoli and Fibos - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 39896
Description:
Basic code for fast and handy Fibos and DiNapoli objectives (OP, COP, XOP) ploting on chart.
Every Blue line is indicating averaged Fibo levels calculated from: .328, .500, .618 for corrisponding fractals specified by user.(lighter color is meaning nearest fractals (H/H, L/L).
Fibo nodes averaged to eliminate to many lines ploted on chart.
Red, Violet, Pink, Brown lines are indicating DiNapoli targets. (lighter lines for COP's, darker for XOP's)
Happy trading.
- extern int FracsFromBar = 6; // this is number of bar from which indi calculates back fractals specified below，"0" means current bar.
- extern int FibFractals01 = 12; // first and nearest to bar specified before range for fractals (H/H,L/L for spec. nr of bars)
- extern int FibFractals02 = 22; // second range for fractals (H/H,L/L for spec. nr of bars)
- extern int FibFractals03 = 32; // third range
- extern int FibFractals04 = 45; // fourth, wider range
- extern bool CommentsOn = false; // short description on chart, leave it "false" if to chart is attached another indi with comments.
Image:
