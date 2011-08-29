Description:



Basic code for fast and handy Fibos and DiNapoli objectives (OP, COP, XOP) ploting on chart.

Every Blue line is indicating averaged Fibo levels calculated from: .328, .500, .618 for corrisponding fractals specified by user.(lighter color is meaning nearest fractals (H/H, L/L).

Fibo nodes averaged to eliminate to many lines ploted on chart.

Red, Violet, Pink, Brown lines are indicating DiNapoli targets. (lighter lines for COP's, darker for XOP's)

Happy trading.



extern int FracsFromBar = 6; // this is number of bar from which indi calculates back fractals specified below，"0" means current bar.

extern int FibFractals01 = 12; // first and nearest to bar specified before range for fractals (H/H,L/L for spec. nr of bars)

extern int FibFractals02 = 22; // second range for fractals (H/H,L/L for spec. nr of bars)

extern int FibFractals03 = 32; // third range

extern int FibFractals04 = 45; // fourth, wider range

extern bool CommentsOn = false; // short description on chart, leave it "false" if to chart is attached another indi with comments.



