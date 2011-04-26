It is the bbsqueeze indicator but with OsMA as momentum.

Multi TimeFrame Stochastic. This indicator was created at the request of several traders in the image of the indicator Nik_PSAR_2B (http://codebase.mql4.com/6934)

Another version for AutoEnvelope according to the format described by Dr. Alexander Elder in your book How To Take Profits, Cut Losses, and Benefit from Price Declines.