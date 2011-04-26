CodeBaseSections
Stoc-2B - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
Views:
24565
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Stoc-2B.mq4 (9.06 KB) view
You can choose Stochastic for only 1 current TimeFrame (TimeFrame2 = false; TimeFrame3 = false; TimeFrame4 = false)

or up to 4 TimeFrames (TimeFrame2 = true; TimeFrame3 = true; TimeFrame4 = true).

The indicator is automatically calculates the following 3 TF.

Trix Trix

Trix two lines

AutoEnvelope AutoEnvelope

Automatic EMA envelope.

Another version for AutoEnvelope Another version for AutoEnvelope

Another version for AutoEnvelope according to the format described by Dr. Alexander Elder in your book How To Take Profits, Cut Losses, and Benefit from Price Declines.

Stop Loss Mover Stop Loss Mover

This EA automatically moves your stop loss to break even at a predefined level.