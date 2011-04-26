Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Another version for AutoEnvelope - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19748
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Stoc-2B
Multi TimeFrame Stochastic. This indicator was created at the request of several traders in the image of the indicator Nik_PSAR_2B (http://codebase.mql4.com/6934)Trix
Trix two lines
Stop Loss Mover
This EA automatically moves your stop loss to break even at a predefined level.Source Code
This is first EA I am providing for everyone to see and work upon. This is written by me. This EA should be used on EURUSD 15min with initial capital of $1000.