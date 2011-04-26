CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Another version for AutoEnvelope - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Luis Henrique Terbeck Pinto
Views:
19748
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
my-envelope.mq4 (2.45 KB) view
Description:

Another version for AutoEnvelope according to the format described by Dr. Alexander Elder in your book How To Take Profits, Cut Losses, and Benefit from Price Declines.

