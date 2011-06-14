Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BOBB - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25085
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
My intention was to write an indicator that shows Bollinger Bands ® breakouts and the width of the bands. So there was v1. Orange line shows width.
If blue line crosses zeroline to above its a breakout to above and if red line crosses zeroline to above its a breakout to below.
I liked the signals which are generated by crossover of the two lines so I decided to make a v2 with the difference of the two lines and I added a MA.
- Orange line same as in v1.
- Blue line is the difference of the two lines in v1.
- Crossing zeroline to below -> short, crossing to above -> long.
- And red line is MA.
As I finished coding I recognized that the blue line just shows the difference between price and MA20 but as you can see it shows pretty good signals no matter if one is trading the crossing of zeroline or crossing the MA and there are usefull divergences too.
Happy trading
After open a trade, take a screen shot and send email to youChannel scalper M1-M15
Indicator for scalping trading - Chanel scalper M1-M15
This indicator will display a symbol watermark on the chart background, showing the timeframe and symbol name in large font.Trendline Price Alert
This indicator will trigger an audio/visual alert when the symbol mid-price crosses one of two trendlines placed on the chart.