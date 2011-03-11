This indicator shows the % Daily Change of yesterday close with respect to actual price (Bid).

It calculates the percentage change between yesterday close price and the actual bid price.

It works on any timeframe.

External Modifications:

You can modify the following settings:

Label_Color = DarkBlue // You can change the font color

Font_Size = 14 // You can modify the font size

X_Position = 3 // You can modify X position (distance) from corner

Y_Position = 3 // You can modify Y position (distance) from corner

Corner_Position = 2 // You cna select the corner position (0: Top Left / 1: Top Right / 2: Bottom Left / 3: Bottom Right)

LAST RELEASE: DailyChange_Rev1.mq4.

Modifications in last release: Color changes automatically when positive or negative. An arrow indicates if movement is up or down.

External Modifications in DailyChange_Rev1.mq4:

You can modify the color and size:

Color: You can change the color for Up Movement, Down Movement and No Movement

Size: You can change the text font size and the arrow size





You can modify the position of text and arrow:

X_Position You can modify X position (distance) from corner

Y_Position You can modify Y position (distance) from corner

Corner_Position You can select the corner position (0: Top Left / 1: Top Right / 2: Bottom Left / 3: Bottom Right)