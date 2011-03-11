CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Daily Change (Percentage Indicator) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

blackhawk
Views:
45622
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator shows the % Daily Change of yesterday close with respect to actual price (Bid).

It calculates the percentage change between yesterday close price and the actual bid price.

It works on any timeframe.

External Modifications:

You can modify the following settings:

Label_Color = DarkBlue // You can change the font color
Font_Size = 14 // You can modify the font size

X_Position = 3 // You can modify X position (distance) from corner
Y_Position = 3 // You can modify Y position (distance) from corner
Corner_Position = 2 // You cna select the corner position (0: Top Left / 1: Top Right / 2: Bottom Left / 3: Bottom Right)

LAST RELEASE: DailyChange_Rev1.mq4.

Modifications in last release: Color changes automatically when positive or negative. An arrow indicates if movement is up or down.

External Modifications in DailyChange_Rev1.mq4:

You can modify the color and size:

Color: You can change the color for Up Movement, Down Movement and No Movement

Size: You can change the text font size and the arrow size


You can modify the position of text and arrow:

X_Position You can modify X position (distance) from corner

Y_Position You can modify Y position (distance) from corner

Corner_Position You can select the corner position (0: Top Left / 1: Top Right / 2: Bottom Left / 3: Bottom Right)

Doda-Stochastic Indicator Doda-Stochastic Indicator

Variant of stochastic indicator, which filters false signals automatically.

GoodG@bi Review GoodG@bi Review

Join me to develop this project. It has been my project for 2 years now and running.

X Trail X Trail

This EA alerts you whenever there is a MA cross.

ZMFX all pivot levels ZMFX all pivot levels

Indicator which draws daily, weekly and monthly pivots, support and resistance levels.