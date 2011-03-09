CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Doda-Stochastic Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

gopal krishan doda
Views:
66069
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

This is another variant of stochastic indicator. The normal stochastic indicator gives buy, sell signals many times even if price is trading on single direction. This indicator gives less signals i.e. filters out false signals and gives clear alert on screen for buy or sell.

Another point, which I must disclose here is that I'm not the original coder of this indicator. I've changed some code and added alerts. Credit goes to original coder.



The usage is self-explanatory. More examples for this indicator can be found at my website.

Recommendations:

  • Use on higher timeframe like H4. On shorter time frames, this indicator may not work properly.
GoodG@bi Review GoodG@bi Review

Join me to develop this project. It has been my project for 2 years now and running.

Power Wave Oscillator Power Wave Oscillator

Power Wave Oscillator.

Daily Change (Percentage Indicator) Daily Change (Percentage Indicator)

This indicator shows the % Daily Change of yesterday close with respect to actual price (Bid).

X Trail X Trail

This EA alerts you whenever there is a MA cross.