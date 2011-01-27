CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

MAM_Crossover Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
14314
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

EA is coded based on MAM_Crossover Indicator published earlier by pramono72 Code base: http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/9969

EA works better on EUR/USD pair and H1 time frame. Basically MAM_Crossover works based on moving averages (Mirrors) so I added the moving average period to external parameters so you would be able to adjust it easily to different time frames.

Any comments are appreciated.

Move Cross Move Cross

Simply 450% profit

Forex market session indicator Forex market session indicator

This indicator shows the session of the four major forex markets:Sydeny,Tokyo,London and New York. It is helpful for day trader.

Mirror in the Bands Mirror in the Bands

Mirror indicator in the chart. Entry Buy when Red line above Blue line dan Entry Sell when Red line below Blue line. For the Exit try to combine my mirror others indicator.

Spread Data Logger Spread Data Logger

Collect and analyze real-time spread data.