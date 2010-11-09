Watch how to download trading robots for free
MAM_Crossover - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 24177
-
The Crossover Moving Average Mirror user, completed with Sound Alert.
dailyTrendReversal_D1
Underlyings for this EA are the daily opening (o1), the daily high (h1) and the daily low (l1). The distances from each other in a maximum of 3 steps form the filter base, which is confirmed by the CCI.Fibonacci for visual and coding use
Whether you use Fibonacci for visual trading or for automated trading, this Fibonacci will handle it. Works across multiple timeframes and pairs.
Doda-EMA Indicator
Gives Buy, Sell and Exit signals based on EMAEmilio Super Bands
This bands Are used by me for the calculation of the stop loss for a breakout entry and for indicate 2 things: the expected volatility and the trailing stop