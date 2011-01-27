Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Mirror in the Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 28755
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
Mirror indicator in the chart.
Entry Buy when Red line above Blue line dan Entry Sell when Red line below Blue line. For the Exit try to combine my mirror others indicator.
MAM_Crossover Trader
EA Based on MAM_Crossover Indicator by pramono72 Code base: http://codebase.mql4.com/7113Move Cross
Simply 450% profit
Spread Data Logger
Collect and analyze real-time spread data.Accelerated MA
MA accelerated with CCi and ATR, easy to stop divergenses on CCi