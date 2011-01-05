This Indicator gives you a clear S & R of Custom Timeframes....Good for Swing Traders

This is a normal MACD with Histogram. It's really simple coding but helpfull. I'm not testing on MT5 but i think it's ok with that. Let me know if you're tested.

The MACD Ichimoku indicator uses the Ichimoku structure but applied to MACD values. It tells an entire story in itself which is one of the Ichimoku system strengths.