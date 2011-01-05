CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

EA PSAR 4B - expert for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
Views:
21255
Rating:
(1)
Published:
Updated:
EA_PSar_004B.mq4 (14.99 KB) view
Nik_PSAR_2B.mq4 (9.97 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

EA_PSar_004B designed on the idea of the indicator Nik_PSAR_2B.

A sample version of this EA: http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/9909
MTF RESISTANCE AND SUPPORT MTF RESISTANCE AND SUPPORT

This Indicator gives you a clear S & R of Custom Timeframes....Good for Swing Traders

BackToTheFuture BackToTheFuture

Overbought / Oversold

MACD+Histogram MACD+Histogram

This is a normal MACD with Histogram. It's really simple coding but helpfull. I'm not testing on MT5 but i think it's ok with that. Let me know if you're tested.

MACD Ichimoku MACD Ichimoku

The MACD Ichimoku indicator uses the Ichimoku structure but applied to MACD values. It tells an entire story in itself which is one of the Ichimoku system strengths.