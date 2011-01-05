Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACD+Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 92603
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
This is a normal MACD with Histogram. It's really simple coding but helpfull. I'm not testing on MT5 but i think it's ok with that. Let me know if you're tested.
EA PSAR 4B
EA designed on the idea of the indicator Nik_PSAR_2B. EA works on the Symbol = "EURUSD" and Period = M1.MTF RESISTANCE AND SUPPORT
This Indicator gives you a clear S & R of Custom Timeframes....Good for Swing Traders
MACD Ichimoku
The MACD Ichimoku indicator uses the Ichimoku structure but applied to MACD values. It tells an entire story in itself which is one of the Ichimoku system strengths.XIT_BuySellAutoStoploss.mq4 - Stoploss set from Fractal Levels, Money management Risk/Reward
This script will set your stoploss at the fractal level of your choosing. Money management built in helping take some of the guess work out of your trading.