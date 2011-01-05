CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MACD+Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 4

PETER LE
Views:
92603
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

This is a normal MACD with Histogram. It's really simple coding but helpfull. I'm not testing on MT5 but i think it's ok with that. Let me know if you're tested.


EA PSAR 4B EA PSAR 4B

EA designed on the idea of the indicator Nik_PSAR_2B. EA works on the Symbol = "EURUSD" and Period = M1.

MTF RESISTANCE AND SUPPORT MTF RESISTANCE AND SUPPORT

This Indicator gives you a clear S & R of Custom Timeframes....Good for Swing Traders

MACD Ichimoku MACD Ichimoku

The MACD Ichimoku indicator uses the Ichimoku structure but applied to MACD values. It tells an entire story in itself which is one of the Ichimoku system strengths.

XIT_BuySellAutoStoploss.mq4 - Stoploss set from Fractal Levels, Money management Risk/Reward XIT_BuySellAutoStoploss.mq4 - Stoploss set from Fractal Levels, Money management Risk/Reward

This script will set your stoploss at the fractal level of your choosing. Money management built in helping take some of the guess work out of your trading.