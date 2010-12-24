Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FSS longtradeScalper - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20459
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Tool to auto-Insert Take-Profit & Stop-Loss limits.
A tool to auto insert preset Take-Profit and Stop-Loss limits when an order is executed. Specially when doing scalping manually where you need quick setting of stop limits.Breaking Out with RSI
An indicator based on Lows and Highs of last 16 candles + RSI reading. Describes trend as Flat, Trending Up, Breaking Out Upwards, Trending Down, Breaking Out Downwards.
Daily trend ZCOMForex
A very useful indicator to show trend of 4 currency pairs on your charts.Simple MA over Price
Simly Calculation of Price changes over x period. Overlay with fast MA and slow MA for smooth lines