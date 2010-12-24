CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Breaking Out with RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Imran Latif
Views:
44825
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Description:

A very useful trend indicator based on the last 16 candles' highs & lows, plus an indication of favourable/unfavourable RSI in the direction of trend indicated.

