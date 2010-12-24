Watch how to download trading robots for free
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Breaking Out with RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 44825
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
A very useful trend indicator based on the last 16 candles' highs & lows, plus an indication of favourable/unfavourable RSI in the direction of trend indicated.
