Indicators

Simple MA over Price - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
15807
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
mnl_price.mq4 (2.43 KB) view
Simple Calculation of Price Changes over X Bars (Set to Alpha).

But with only this will become a wild line.

For this over the calculated line i put an fast MA (red) and slow MA (yellow) for more smooth lines and more clear signals on crosses of both MAs

Recommendations:

  • With some Filters (Volatility for Example) as Entry. Without good to use for Exit or set some StopLoss

