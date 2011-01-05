Watch how to download trading robots for free
Simple MA over Price - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 15807
Simple Calculation of Price Changes over X Bars (Set to Alpha).
But with only this will become a wild line.
For this over the calculated line i put an fast MA (red) and slow MA (yellow) for more smooth lines and more clear signals on crosses of both MAs
Recommendations:
- With some Filters (Volatility for Example) as Entry. Without good to use for Exit or set some StopLoss
