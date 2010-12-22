Tick Chart

=========

This is a mod of Tick_on_Chart by Scriptor ?

Shows the tick chart in a separate window, with Ask line. The three additional variations plot the Median, Typical and Weighted candle prices aswell.

The price lines can be used for support/resistance and to gauge the direction of movement, also for trading signals when the Bid line (red) crosses or bounces off them, as pictured below.

Median = High + Low /2

Typical = High + Low + Close / 3

Weighted = High + Low + Close + Close / 4

All four indicators shown in window...