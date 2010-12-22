Join our fan page
Tick Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 28383
Tick Chart
This is a mod of Tick_on_Chart by Scriptor ?
Shows the tick chart in a separate window, with Ask line. The three additional variations plot the Median, Typical and Weighted candle prices aswell.
The price lines can be used for support/resistance and to gauge the direction of movement, also for trading signals when the Bid line (red) crosses or bounces off them, as pictured below.
Median = High + Low /2
Typical = High + Low + Close / 3
Weighted = High + Low + Close + Close / 4
All four indicators shown in window...
