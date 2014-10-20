German producer prices fall on lower energy costs

FRANKFURT--Germany's producer prices index continued its fall on an annual basis in September, as energy costs kept it under downward pressure, while it remained steady in on the month earlier, official data showed Monday.

Producer prices were unchanged on the month and fell 1.0% on the year, data from the country's statistics office Destatis showed Monday. The figures matched economists' expectations in a Dow Jones Newswires survey.

In August, producer prices fell 0.1% on the month and declined 0.8% on the year.

Energy prices were the main driver of the index, Destatis said, adding that they were 3.8% lower than in September 2013. Without energy prices, producer prices would have been 0.1% higher in September than in the year-earlier month.

Prices at the factory gates have an effect on, but don't translate directly into, prices paid by consumers.