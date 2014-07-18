The Next TV Targets After Murdoch's Time Warner Bid

TV networks need scale to negotiate higher fees from their increasingly-consolidated carriers. Between them, Time Warner and Fox control major TV assets like Fox, Fox News, FX, TNT, TBS, CNN, HLN, HBO, and Cartoon Network. But what about the other players? Here’s a mini-rundown.

AMC Networks: After slumping for most of 2014, AMC jumped over 3% on Wednesday morning. AMC has always been considered a juicy target for one of the larger cable networks, with AMC, WE tv, IFC and Sundance Channel in its array. Only $4.5 billion market cap makes it a manageable acquisition.

Scripps Networks Interactive: The owner of HGTV, Food Network, Cooking Channel, and Travel Channel is another mostly pure-play cable network. Scripps shares also surged 3% on Wednesday.

Viacom: At nearly $40 billion market cap, Viacom is a more likely buyer than target, but investors are bullish — the stock jumped 5.5% after the Fox-Time Warner news broke. In addition to its Paramount film division, Viacom owns MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Spike, and BET.

Discovery Communications: Alongside its flagship Discovery Channel, this network also owns TLC, Animal Planet, Science, and the Oprah Winfrey Network. Stock surged 5.6% on Wednesday morning.

Crown Media Holdings: The tiny ($377 million sales) network counts only the Hallmark Channel and the spinoff Hallmark Movie Channel among its holdings. The stock is up nearly 100% since the beginning of 2013 as investors hope for a sale.

Madison Square Garden: Best known for its sports team and arena ownership, this entertainment company also owns regional sports networks MSG and music channel Fuse. Stock up 1.1% on Wednesday.

CBS: Another potential buyer. The $35 billion market cap company with its flagship broadcast channel also has major investments in cable: The CW, Showtime, CBS Sports, and TV Guide. Shares up nearly 2%.

Comcast: The cable behemoth is probably too tied up with its Time Warner Cable acquisition to pursue any more deals in this space, but you never know. Kicked off a lot of the media conglomeration talk with its purchase of NBCUniversal in 2011.