Australia Leading Index Gains 0.2%

The Conference Board's leading economic index for Australia added 0.2 percent in May. That follows the downwardly revised 0.2 percent contraction in April (originally -0.1 percent).



With May's increase, the six-month growth rate in the leading economic index improved to 2.1 percent (about a 4.3 percent annual rate) growth between November 2013 and May 2014, up from 1.4 percent (about a 2.9 percent annual rate) for the previous six months.



The strengths among the leading indicators continued to outweigh the weaknesses, with six out of seven components advancing over the past six months.



The coincident index was flat on month following the 0.22 percent gain in the previous month.



The coincident economic index grew 1.4 percent (about a 2.8 percent annual rate) in the six-month period through May, considerably better than its growth of 0.6 percent (about a 1.1 percent annual rate) in the previous six months. Meanwhile, real GDP increased at a 4.5 percent annual rate in the first quarter of 2014, up from 3.2 percent (annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2013.



During the six-month period through May, the coincident economic index increased 1.4 percent, with all four components making positive contributions (diffusion index, six-month span equals 100.0 percent).

