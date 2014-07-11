U.K. CB Leading Index Rises At Stable Rate

U.K 's leading index, a measure of perceptions on future economic conditions, increased at a stable rate in May, results of a survey by the Conference Board showed Friday.

The Conference Board leading economic index rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in May, the same as in April. The index came in at 111.0 in May.

Six among the seven sub-indices contributed positively to the rise in the overall index.





The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index, measuring the current economic activity, came in at 106.9 and was unchanged month-on-month in May. This follows the 0.3 percent increase in April and March.

"The six-month growth rate of the Leading Economic Index for the U.K has decelerated in each of the last five months, pointing to slower growth performance for the second half of 2014 compared to the first," Bert Colijn, senior economist at The Conference Board, said.