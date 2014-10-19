GBP/USD Pattern Analysis - W1 Bullish Retracement, H12 Bullish AB=CD and D1 Bullish 3-Drives

0
- GBP/USD Technical Strategy: Sidelines Preferred
- Bullish Reversal Signal Finds Confirmation
- Doji On H4 Signals Indecision In Intraday Trade
Bullish Signal Emerges At Key Support
The four hour may already be warning of fading upside momentum for the
Pound. A Doji formation near 1.6130 suggests reluctance from the bulls
to lead the pair higher. Yet an absence of classic reversal signals
leaves a pullback as questionable over the session ahead.
Forming bullish Retracement pattern:
Forming bullish ABCD pattern:
Forming bullish 3-Drives pattern: