



It is only a matter of time before the stock market plunges by 50% or more, according to several reputable experts.“We have no right to be surprised by a severe and imminent stock market crash,” explains Mark Spitznagel, a hedge fund manager who is notorious for his hugely profitable billion-dollar bet on the 2008 crisis. “In fact, we must absolutely expect it."Unfortunately Spitznagel isn’t alone.“We are in a gigantic financial asset bubble,” warns Swiss adviser and fund manager Marc Faber. “It could burst any day.”Faber doesn’t hesitate to put the blame squarely on President Obama’s big-government policies and the Federal Reserve’s risky low-rate policies, which, he says, “penalize the income earners, the savers who save, your parents — why should your parents be forced to speculate in stocks and in real estate and everything under the sun?”Billion-dollar investor Warren Buffett is rumored to be preparing for a crash as well. The “Warren Buffett Indicator,” also known as the “Total Market Cap to GDP Ratio,” is breaching sell-alert status and a collapse may happen at any moment.So with an inevitable crash looming, what are Main Street investors to do? One option is to sell all your stocks and stuff your money under the mattress, and another option is to risk everything and ride out the storm.But according to Michael Carr, director of Absolute Profits, there is a third option.“There are specific sectors of the market that are all but guaranteed to perform well during the next few months,” Carr explains. “Getting out of stocks now could be costly.”How can Carr be so sure?He has access to a secret Wall Street calendar that has beaten the overall market by 250% since 1968. This calendar simply lists 19 investments (based on sectors of the market) and 38 dates to buy and sell them, and by doing so, one could turn $1,000 into as much as $178,000 in a 20-year time frame.“But this calendar is just one part of my investment system,” Carr adds. “I have also designed a Crash Alert System that is designed to warn investors before a major correction as well.”During the Cold War, Carr coded nuclear missile flight patterns for the U.S. Air Force to help protect millions of lives. His coding had to be 100% correct. Now he brings this coding ability to the stock market to help protect millions of investors.Carr explains that if the market starts to plunge, the Crash Alert System will signal a sell signal warning investors to go to cash.“You would have been able to completely avoid the 2000 and 2008 collapses if you were using this system based on our back-testing,” Carr explains. “Imagine how much more money you would have if you had avoided those horrific sell-offs.”One might think Carr is being too confident, but he has proven himself correct in front of millions of people time and time again.In a November 2013 panel interview on Fox Business, Carr made three different predictions about the stock market. First, he predicted the stock market would rise 5% over the next 45 days. He was correct.Then, he said oil would rally. It too, followed his exact predictions.Finally, Carr provided his top stock pick . . . which then rallied 110%.“A lot of people think I am lucky,” Carr said. “But it has nothing to do with luck. It has everything to do with certain tools I use. Tools like the secret Wall Street calendar and my Crash Alert System.”With more financial uncertainty than ever, thousands of people are flocking to Carr for his guidance. He has over 114,000 subscribers to his monthly newsletter, and his investment videos have been seen millions of times.