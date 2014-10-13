Snapchat Photos Leak - A Result Of A Breach Of The Company’s Security

Snapchat responded to a reported leak of photos sent through its service, saying it was not a result of a breach of the company’s security.



Instead, the company said it was a result of a leak from a third-party application. Such applications access features of the applications developed by companies like Facebook and Google, and, in Snapchat’s case, applications that can send and receive snaps are at fault. In its terms of service, Snapchat does not explicitly allow third-party applications, and dozens of such applications have been removed from the Google Play and Apple App Store.



“Snapchatters were victimized by their use of third-party apps to send and receive Snaps, a practice that we expressly prohibit in our Terms of Use precisely because they compromise our users’ security,” Mary Ritti, a spokesperson for Snapchat. “We vigilantly monitor the App Store and Google Play for illegal third-party apps and have succeeded in getting many of these removed.”



Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said this week that the company would begin serving its first ads “soon” through the app’s Stories feature — a set of snaps that can be viewed in sequence for 24 hours.

