Baby MT4

Baby Bot - your investment in the future.

An automated scalping Expert Advisor with strict risk discipline. Utilizes the classic model of fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Trading logic is built without the use of martingale, grid strategies, or averaging, which eliminates abnormal drawdowns in volatile markets.Baby Bot elevates trading to a new level of transparency. Unlike standard robots that trade based on indicators in the tester, our algorithm analyzes market data from sources such as Finviz, SBPRO X, and others, to open precise positions at the right moment.

Works with 20 currency pairs, including Gold: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384952

Installation Guide: Click

Current price - $499 next price $999 final price $5000

Only 1-2 orders with stop loss and take profit

Technical Specifications:

  • Working symbols: EURUSD (other currency pairs will be detected automatically)
  • Working timeframe: M1
  • Minimum recommended deposit 100$
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Account type: Any
  • Broker: Any broker, but preferably with low spreads
  • VPS is strongly recommended

Advantages:

  • No martingale
  • No dangerous trading methods used
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit for every position
  • Stable real-market backtesting results
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to install

IMPORTANT NOTE:
This Expert Advisor is not designed for testing in the "Strategy Tester" window, as it requires constant access to an external web server via the internet to generate signals. Please test it on a demo account in real time before purchasing, after enabling WebRequest in the terminal settings.


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TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trend Trading TW Sniper EA MT4 is an advanced Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading, built with precise trend-based logic to deliver stable performance even in highly volatile market conditions. This powerful gold scalping robot focuses on XAUUSD trading during key sessions, ensuring consistent growth while maintaining strict risk control and professional money management. With its smart automated strategy, traders can experience reliable r
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Gopal Goswami
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TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is p
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Pablo Salgado
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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