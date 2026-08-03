Baby Bot - your investment in the future.

An automated scalping Expert Advisor with strict risk discipline. Utilizes the classic model of fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Trading logic is built without the use of martingale, grid strategies, or averaging, which eliminates abnormal drawdowns in volatile markets.Baby Bot elevates trading to a new level of transparency. Unlike standard robots that trade based on indicators in the tester, our algorithm analyzes market data from sources such as Finviz, SBPRO X, and others, to open precise positions at the right moment.

Works with 20 currency pairs, including Gold: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384952 Installation Guide: Click

Current price - $499 next price $999 final price $5000

Only 1-2 orders with stop loss and take profit

Technical Specifications:

Working symbols: EURUSD (other currency pairs will be detected automatically)



(other currency pairs will be detected automatically) Working timeframe: M1



Minimum recommended deposit 100 $



Leverage: 1:500



Account type: Any



Broker : Any broker, but preferably with low spreads



VPS is strongly recommended



Advantages:



No martingale



No dangerous trading methods used



Stop Loss and Take Profit for every position



Stable real-market backtesting results



Not sensitive to broker conditions



Easy to install





IMPORTANT NOTE:

This Expert Advisor is not designed for testing in the "Strategy Tester" window, as it requires constant access to an external web server via the internet to generate signals. Please test it on a demo account in real time before purchasing, after enabling WebRequest in the terminal settings.