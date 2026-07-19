Promotional offer for today, The next price will be 149 USD . Final price will be 1999 USD.

Live Signal Set Files For Algo Pips MT5.zip



Recommendations:



Currency Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum Deposit: $250 for Risk Level 10

Minimum Deposit: $500 for Risk Level 5

Minimum Deposit: $1000 for Risk Level 2

Request:



Please select StrategyAll for more trade. ( Strategy1 for 15 minute time frame and StrategyAll for 15 minute, 20 minute, 30 minute time frame.)

Please don't try with the broker (GMT broker such as Exness).

Please try with Low spread broker for more Benefited.

Specifications:



Trade XAUUSD

Every trade is protected with Stop Loss

No martingale

Auto lots function incorporated

Very easy to use

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

What to note before buying:



It is developed based on past market research and is not guaranteed to perform well in future markets.

You can purchase it at your own risk.

Can accept multiple trades at the same time due to different condition matches.





IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)



