Federal Reserve Officials Intensely Debate on When to Increase Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve officials are currently debating whether to increase the interest rates earlier than planned due to the recent growth in the U.S. labor market.

Most of the regional bank presidents were categorical that interest rates should be increased next year, based on forecasts made just before the Labor Department announced on July 3 that unemployment rate plunged to 6.1 percent in June, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The Fed policymakers hadn’t projected the jobless rate to decline close to 6.1 percent until the final months of this year.