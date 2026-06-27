NT Trade Manager — Free Live Demo: Installation & Quick Start

FREE Download NT Trade Manager Panel MT4 LIVE Demo - [DOWNLOAD]

FREE Download NT Trade Manager Panel MT5 LIVE Demo - [DOWNLOAD]





This is the installation guide for the free demo of NT Trade Manager. The demo is the complete panel with every feature included — nothing is stripped out. The only difference from the purchased version is that the demo runs on demo accounts only. That lets you try the panel's entire workflow live — from sizing the entry to managing and closing the position — right on a demo-account chart before you buy.





How the Demo Differs from the Purchased Version

Full functionality. Everything is available — all tabs, RR Tool, partial close, trailing, Breakeven, Virtual SL/TP, Grid, risk limits, the calendar, and notifications. Nothing is disabled.

Everything is available — all tabs, RR Tool, partial close, trailing, Breakeven, Virtual SL/TP, Grid, risk limits, the calendar, and notifications. Nothing is disabled. Demo accounts only. The panel opens and manages trades on a demo account. On a live account the demo will not trade.

The panel opens and manages trades on a demo account. On a live account the demo will not trade. Live work on the chart. This is an interactive panel you operate by hand right on the chart, so the only way to evaluate it is to use it live — not in the Strategy Tester. The demo lets you run the entire real workflow: open, manage, and close a trade on a demo account.





When you're ready to move to a live account, you buy or rent the full version on mql5.com Market (see [What's Next]).





Step 1. Download the Demo File





Download the demo file from this link:

FREE Download NT Trade Manager Panel MT4 LIVE Demo - [DOWNLOAD]

FREE Download NT Trade Manager Panel MT5 LIVE Demo - [DOWNLOAD]





You'll get a single `.ex5` file — that's the Expert Advisor we'll install in the terminal.





Step 2. Put the File in the Experts Folder





1. In MetaTrader 5, open `File → Open Data Folder`. The terminal's data folder opens in your file explorer.

2. Go to `MQL5 → Experts`.

3. Copy the downloaded `.ex5` file into this folder.





Step 3. Refresh the List and Drag It onto a Chart





1. Switch back to the terminal. In the `Navigator` window, right-click the `Expert Advisors` section and choose `Refresh`. NT Trade Manager will appear in the list.

2. Open a chart on your **demo account** for the symbol you plan to trade.

3. Drag NT Trade Manager from the `Navigator` onto that chart. The EA properties window opens.

4. On the `Common` tab, enable `Allow Algo Trading` and click OK.





Step 4. Check That Everything Works





- The panel appears in the left part of the chart.

- The `AutoTrading` button in the MetaTrader 5 toolbar is green. If it's red or crossed out, click it — without it the panel can't open trades.

- The account is a demo account. You can confirm this under `Navigator → Accounts` or by the account type shown in the terminal's title bar.





If the panel doesn't appear after you drag it on, check the `Experts` tab in the `Toolbox` window at the bottom of the terminal — it will show the reason (for example, algo trading isn't enabled).





What's Next





The demo gives you full access to every feature — walk through them with the detailed documentation:





- [Complete User Manual] — a tour of every tab, subwindow, and setting.

- [Deep Dive 1: Risk Management & Account Protection] — position sizing for your target risk, daily/weekly/monthly limits, breach actions, and Virtual SL/TP.

- [Deep Dive 2: Smart Closing — Partial + Trailing + Breakeven] — partial close across up to five levels, breakeven, and all six trailing-stop types with setup examples.

- [Deep Dive 3: Visual Trading — RR Tool, Chart Lines, Quick Panel] — building a trade with lines right on the chart, open-position banners, the expiry timeline, and the Quick Panel.

- [Deep Dive 4: Grid Trading] — grid trading: grid direction, multiplier-based volume growth, a shared TP/SL, and a preview before launch.





When you decide to trade on a live account, buy or rent the full version on mql5.com Market. Installing the purchased version is covered in the "Installation & First Launch" section of the [Complete User Manual]: it installs straight from the terminal via `Market → Purchased → Install`, and the license is tied to your MQL5 account.





Buy NT Trade Manager MT5 - [PRODUCT PAGE]

B uy NT Trade Manager MT4 - [PRODUCT PAGE]



