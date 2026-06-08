Trend MT5
Scalping

Trend MT5

8 June 2026, 10:00
Yan Zhen Du
Yan Zhen Du
0
94

Trend  is a professional chart indicator designed to help traders monitor market structure, trend direction, and multi-timeframe market conditions in a clear and efficient way.

It provides a clean visual layout directly on the chart, making it easy to follow price behavior across different timeframes and market environments. The indicator is suitable for traders who want a structured, fast, and visually intuitive way to analyze trends and stay focused on the current market context.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180502



Key Features

  • Multi-timeframe dashboard
  • Market scanner view
  • Clear trend visualization on the main chart
  • Customizable display settings
  • Optional alerts
  • Stop Loss / Take Profit visual guidance
  • Designed for fast market reading
  • Supports flexible symbol and timeframe configuration
Zero Repaint
Signals confirm only after candle close, no disappearing arrows.

Why Traders Use It

  • Quickly monitor trend direction across multiple timeframes
  • Save time with an organized on-chart dashboard
  • Improve chart readability with clear visual elements
  • Adapt the indicator to different trading styles and market instruments
  • Use it as a practical tool for market observation and trade planning

Suitable For

This indicator can be used on a wide range of instruments and timeframes, including forex pairs, metals, indices, and other MT5-supported symbols, depending on your broker’s availability.