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Trend is a professional chart indicator designed to help traders monitor market structure, trend direction, and multi-timeframe market conditions in a clear and efficient way.
It provides a clean visual layout directly on the chart, making it easy to follow price behavior across different timeframes and market environments. The indicator is suitable for traders who want a structured, fast, and visually intuitive way to analyze trends and stay focused on the current market context.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180502
Key Features
- Multi-timeframe dashboard
- Market scanner view
- Clear trend visualization on the main chart
- Customizable display settings
- Optional alerts
- Stop Loss / Take Profit visual guidance
- Designed for fast market reading
- Supports flexible symbol and timeframe configuration
Zero Repaint
Signals confirm only after candle close, no disappearing arrows.
Signals confirm only after candle close, no disappearing arrows.
Why Traders Use It
- Quickly monitor trend direction across multiple timeframes
- Save time with an organized on-chart dashboard
- Improve chart readability with clear visual elements
- Adapt the indicator to different trading styles and market instruments
- Use it as a practical tool for market observation and trade planning
Suitable For
This indicator can be used on a wide range of instruments and timeframes, including forex pairs, metals, indices, and other MT5-supported symbols, depending on your broker’s availability.