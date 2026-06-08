Trend is a professional chart indicator designed to help traders monitor market structure, trend direction, and multi-timeframe market conditions in a clear and efficient way.

It provides a clean visual layout directly on the chart, making it easy to follow price behavior across different timeframes and market environments. The indicator is suitable for traders who want a structured, fast, and visually intuitive way to analyze trends and stay focused on the current market context.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180502









Key Features

Multi-timeframe dashboard

Market scanner view

Clear trend visualization on the main chart

Customizable display settings

Optional alerts

Stop Loss / Take Profit visual guidance

Designed for fast market reading

Supports flexible symbol and timeframe configuration

Zero Repaint

Signals confirm only after candle close, no disappearing arrows.



Why Traders Use It

Quickly monitor trend direction across multiple timeframes

Save time with an organized on-chart dashboard

Improve chart readability with clear visual elements

Adapt the indicator to different trading styles and market instruments

Use it as a practical tool for market observation and trade planning

Suitable For

This indicator can be used on a wide range of instruments and timeframes, including forex pairs, metals, indices, and other MT5-supported symbols, depending on your broker’s availability.