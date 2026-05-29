⚡ How I Placed GBPAUD Swing Trade Using 'Quant Direction' | 3-D Confluence

Hello traders,

In the video below i show you how I placed a Swing type of trade on GBPAUD , the thought process, how I read the market, and how I decided on the stop loss and take profit levels. I will also show you two open buy trades on NAS100 that are very close to their target and how I am managing them. This is the way I trade. Just reading the market across multiple dimensions and waiting for everything to align before I enter.

Finding the correct directional bias is the most important aspect of trading. To get this reading instantly, I use the Quant Direction indicator. Instead of manually flipping through multiple timeframes, the Quant Direction tool processes all the data and displays the market trend across three dimensions. Once I have my 3-D confluence and the correct direction, I analyze the M15 to H4 timeframes to pinpoint the absolute best price action for my entries. This indicator takes the guesswork out of multi-timeframe analysis.

















👉 Quant Direction (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction (MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046





#quant direction indicator #forex indicator #market analysis #algorithmic trading #confluence trading #gbpaud trading #nas100 trading



