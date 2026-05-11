⏳ 9 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

This Is What A Forex Portfolio Looks Like When You Stop Doing It Manually

Seven major forex pairs. One EA. Running simultaneously. Completely hands-free.

That is not a sales pitch. That is literally the setup. You attach Nova DNA Trader to seven charts, each with a different magic number, each with a built-in configuration already tested over 16 years of data. Then you leave it alone.

No watching charts. No second-guessing entries. No staying up late because a position is open. The system runs the same logic on every single trade whether you are watching or not. Whether you are sleeping or not. Whether the market is doing something interesting or not.

What Seven Pairs Actually Means

EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY | USDCHF | USDCAD | NZDUSD | AUDUSD

Seven uncorrelated markets. Seven independent setups. One coherent risk framework across all of them. When one pair is quiet, another might be moving. When one setup is in drawdown, others might be recovering. That is what diversification actually looks like in practice, not in theory.

Each configuration was tested under realistic spread, commissions, and slippage over 16 years of data. Not cherry-picked windows. Not clean backtests. Real conditions, tough conditions, the kind that expose whether an edge is genuine or just lucky.

9 Days Left At $69

The free demo is in the Strategy Tester right now. Load it, pick any of the seven pairs, run the backtest. See 16 years of data. See the trade frequency. See the drawdowns. See everything before you spend a cent.

If what you see is what you have been looking for, you have 9 days to get it at $69. After May 20 it is $199. Same EA. Same seven pairs. Same everything. Just a very different price.

Download The Free Demo | $69 Until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.