Student finance careers events and competitions for the week ahead

Are you a student who wants to work in finance? Now’s the time for you to hone your pitch. – Banks everywhere are accepting applications (we have a Singapore/Hong Kong deadlines timetable here and a London deadlines timetable here). Most banks close summer analyst (AKA summer intern) applications in October. They also spend the next few months touring ‘target universities’ and networking with students.

Here’s what’s coming up next week. Please note that we’ve only listed events that are not specific to a single school….(We’ll be running this event list every week. Email us at editor@efinancialcareers.com if you’ve got an event you’d like to add.)

Online events and competitions:

Goldman Sachs webinars

Goldman Sachs virtual information sessions: Goldman Sachs is running a series of virtual information sessions for students anywhere in the world. Click here for more information and to apply (you need to apply by October 19th). Events in the next week include services and investment management sessions on October 14th and 15th (for which you’ll obviously have to apply soon).

Global trading competition:

Traders Trophy Worldwide: Sponsored by Citigroup, Traders Trophy Worldwide is a trading competition sponsored by Citi. Applications are now invited from students in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. You can see the list of eligible countries here. Click here for more information.

European finance conference:

Futures in Finance Conference, Southampton: The conference actually happens on October 18th and 19th, but applications are already open here. You can see the agenda here. There should be presentations on investment banking, equity research, trading, financial technology and asset management.

Trading Challenge for students in the U.S.

University Trading Challenge North America: The University Trading Challenge takes place on Friday November 4th, but applications are already open here. The application deadline is October 10th. The downside? You have to pay $600 per team to enter.

Bank of America’s webinar for students in Europe

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Campus Connect Live: Bank of America is running a live webinar for students in Europe on Tuesday 21st October. You need to register by October 16th. Fill in this form.

Competition for the best UK-based student entrepreneurs

The Grad Factor - for the best student entrepreneurs: Barclays is encouraging UK-based students to enter ‘Grad Factor’, a televised competition for young entrepreneurs. You can find out more about the competition here. Entries open on October 3rd and close on October 26th. The finale tales place at Barclays’ London office on Thursday December 4th.

Codevita Coding Competition

Ok, it’s not banking and it’s not run by a bank, but if you want to work in the technology division of a bank it will help if you can show that you know how to code. Tata Consultancy Services is running a coding competition for students globally. You can find out the details here. Applications are open until October 31st.

Physical events in Asia Pac

Bank of America speed networking events for students interested in HR

Global human resources speed networking events: Bank of America is running two speed networking events, one in Hong Kong and one in Singapore, for students who want to work in its human resources business. Click here to find out about the Hong Kong event on 6th November. Click here to find out about the Singapore event on 16th October.

UBS technology events

Insights into technology: UBS is running two technology events in Shanghai and Singapore.

You need to register for the Singapore-based event on October 21st by October 12th. Click here for more information.

You need to register for the Shanghai-based event on October 21st by October 15th. Click here for more information.

Physical events in Europe

Event for students with health conditions and disabilities

Getting investment banking: This is an ‘interactive event’ held in London on 23rd October for students with health conditions and disabilities who are interested in working in banking. You can find out more here. Applications are already open. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citi and Morgan Stanley will all be in attendance.

Goldman Sachs’ Moscow open day

Moscow Insight Day: Goldman Sachs has a Moscow-based insight day on October 27th, Applications must be in by October 23rd. Click here for more information.

Goldman Sachs’ London technology presentation

Technology Presentation: Goldman Sachs has a tech presentation in London on November 5th. Apply by November 3rd. Click here for more details.

JPMorgan Nordic Networking event in London

Nordic networking event: JPMorgan is running a London-based event for Nordic speaking students on October 21st. Register by October 14th, Click here for more details.

JPMorgan – two events in Paris

Engineering symposium: JPMorgan’s running a symposium for French engineering students on November 10th. Applications need to be in by October 26th, Click here for more details.

Firmwide networking event: JPMorgan’s running a firm wide networking event in Paris on October 23rd. Applications need to be in by October 17th. Click here for more details.

Introduction to Citigroup

Inside Citi: Citigroup is running an ‘Inside Citi’ event for students from multiple UK universities on October 28th. This is an introductory event to inform students about the activities of all Citi’s divisions. To find out more click here. To apply, email campus.queries@citi.com. The application deadline is October 23rd, but these events fill up early.