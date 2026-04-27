Easy SMC Trading
Trading Systems

Easy SMC Trading

27 April 2026, 08:56
Israr Hussain Shah
Israr Hussain Shah
0
137

 Smart Trend Intelligence

Master market structure with institutional precision.

  • Adaptive Flow: Super Trend (CCI+ATR) logic with trend-reactive candle coloring.

  • Auto-Structure: Instant labeling of HH, HL, LH, and LL.

  • SMC Logic: Automated detection of  BOS (Continuation) and  CHOCH (Reversal).

  • Dual Modes: Toggle between  Trend Trading  and  Scalping with one click.

structure

Precision Risk Automation (Auto-RR)

Stop guessing. Start calculating.

  • Instant Setups: Automatic Entry, SL, and 3-tier TP levels (1:1, 1:2, 1:3).

  • Live SL Tracking: Dynamic "Locked Line" follows price to secure profits at every TP.

  • Performance Visualizer: Scans history to display previous RR win/loss boxes.

Advanced SMC Toolset

Trade where the "Big Money" moves.

  • Auto-Fibo: Instant retracement mapping on CHOCH swings, including the  Golden Pocket (0.62–0.79).

  • Supply & Demand: Automated  Order Block (OB) mapping for Swing and Internal levels.

  • Institutional Levels: One-click toggles for PDH/PDL and Weekly Highs/Lows.

The Command Dashboard

Your entire trading floor in a single window.

  • Main Info: Real-time Spread, Bid, and Bar Timer.

  • MTF Heatmap: 7-Timeframe Trend Matrix (M1 to D1) using EMA-Sync logic.

  • Directional Filter: High-visibility  "BUY ONLY" or  "SELL ONLY" signals based on trend confluence.

⚡ 5. Instant Symbol Switcher

Navigate the markets at light speed.

  • Market Watch Integration: All your favorite symbols in a sleek, scrollable grid.

  • One-Tap Navigation: Click any tile to switch symbols instantly while keeping the chart clean.

  • Compact UI: Minimizable panel with 2-column "low-profile" design.

🔔 6. Real-Time Execution Alerts

Never miss a high-probability setup.

  • Triple-Alert System: Instant Popups, Sound Alerts, and  Mobile Push Notifications for CHOCH, BOS, and RR triggers.

The Edge You’ve Been Waiting For here
Automated. Precise. Professional.

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