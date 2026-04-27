Easy SMC Trading

Smart Trend Intelligence
Master market structure with institutional precision.
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Adaptive Flow: Super Trend (CCI+ATR) logic with trend-reactive candle coloring.
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Auto-Structure: Instant labeling of HH, HL, LH, and LL.
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SMC Logic: Automated detection of BOS (Continuation) and CHOCH (Reversal).
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Dual Modes: Toggle between Trend Trading and Scalping with one click.
Precision Risk Automation (Auto-RR)
Stop guessing. Start calculating.
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Instant Setups: Automatic Entry, SL, and 3-tier TP levels (1:1, 1:2, 1:3).
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Live SL Tracking: Dynamic "Locked Line" follows price to secure profits at every TP.
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Performance Visualizer: Scans history to display previous RR win/loss boxes.
Advanced SMC Toolset
Trade where the "Big Money" moves.
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Auto-Fibo: Instant retracement mapping on CHOCH swings, including the Golden Pocket (0.62–0.79).
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Supply & Demand: Automated Order Block (OB) mapping for Swing and Internal levels.
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Institutional Levels: One-click toggles for PDH/PDL and Weekly Highs/Lows.
The Command Dashboard
Your entire trading floor in a single window.
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Main Info: Real-time Spread, Bid, and Bar Timer.
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MTF Heatmap: 7-Timeframe Trend Matrix (M1 to D1) using EMA-Sync logic.
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Directional Filter: High-visibility "BUY ONLY" or "SELL ONLY" signals based on trend confluence.
⚡ 5. Instant Symbol Switcher
Navigate the markets at light speed.
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Market Watch Integration: All your favorite symbols in a sleek, scrollable grid.
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One-Tap Navigation: Click any tile to switch symbols instantly while keeping the chart clean.
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Compact UI: Minimizable panel with 2-column "low-profile" design.
🔔 6. Real-Time Execution Alerts
Never miss a high-probability setup.
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Triple-Alert System: Instant Popups, Sound Alerts, and Mobile Push Notifications for CHOCH, BOS, and RR triggers.
The Edge You’ve Been Waiting For here
Automated. Precise. Professional.
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